Lok sabha election live updates: Rahul Gandhi to address three rallies in Bihar

Lok sabha election live updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets people during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha election, at Una in Hamirpur on Sunday.

Lok sabha election live updates: Campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is intensifying, even as a heatwave grips north India. Follow- Read Elections 2024 News and Lok Sabha Election Updates PM Modi in contest from Varanasi Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from Varanasi in the last phase. His opponents include Ajay Rai from the Congress and Athar Jamal Lari from the Bahujan Samaj Party....Read More

Lok Sabha 2024 elections: Highlights from Sunday

1. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP, stating that their aim to overthrow the TMC government after the Lok Sabha polls will not be successful.

2. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned why people haven't prospered despite claims of rapid economic growth, accusing PM Modi of making false promises to gain power during a rally in Punjab.

3. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP will exceed its target of winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and perform strongly in Punjab.

4. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'mujra' remark, using metaphors of other dance forms like 'disco', 'Bhangra', and 'Bharatnatyam'.

5. AAP candidate from Ludhiana, Ashok Parashar Pappi, attacked the BJP and PM Modi over the Farm Bill 2024, pointing out that the bill was withdrawn only after many farmers lost their lives during protests.