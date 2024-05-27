Lok sabha election live updates: Rahul Gandhi to address three rallies in Bihar
Lok sabha election live updates: Campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is intensifying, even as a heatwave grips north India. Follow- Read Elections 2024 News and Lok Sabha Election Updates PM Modi in contest from Varanasi Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from Varanasi in the last phase. His opponents include Ajay Rai from the Congress and Athar Jamal Lari from the Bahujan Samaj Party....Read More
Lok Sabha 2024 elections: Highlights from Sunday
1. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP, stating that their aim to overthrow the TMC government after the Lok Sabha polls will not be successful.
2. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned why people haven't prospered despite claims of rapid economic growth, accusing PM Modi of making false promises to gain power during a rally in Punjab.
3. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP will exceed its target of winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and perform strongly in Punjab.
4. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi responded sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'mujra' remark, using metaphors of other dance forms like 'disco', 'Bhangra', and 'Bharatnatyam'.
5. AAP candidate from Ludhiana, Ashok Parashar Pappi, attacked the BJP and PM Modi over the Farm Bill 2024, pointing out that the bill was withdrawn only after many farmers lost their lives during protests.
Lok sabha election live updates: JP Nadda in Varanasi
Lok sabha election live updates: BJP national president JP Nadda arrived in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. He is scheduled to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairava Temple for 'darshan'. Additionally, Nadda will participate in several programmes during his visit.
Lok sabha election live updates: PM Modi extends special congratulations to Anantnag-Rajouri voters
Lok sabha election live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended "special congratulations" to voters of the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir for a record turnout. He praised it as a "vibrant testament to their democratic spirit".
The constituency, which voted on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, recorded a turnout of 54.84 percent.
"A very special congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Anantnag-Rajouri for the record turnout in the Lok Sabha polls. Their enthusiastic participation is a vibrant testament to their democratic spirit," PM said in an X post.
Lok sabha election live updates: BJD candidate Sushant Behera accused of thrashing voters
Lok sabha election live updates: The chief electoral officer of Odisha has asked an action taken report from the Angul DEO and Collector within 24 hours regarding BJD Chhendipada MLA candidate Sushant Kumar Behera.
Behera is accused of assaulting voters, including BJP workers, at booth no-84 in Simili Sahi, Kosala panchayat, Angul district, during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha and third round of the Odisha Assembly elections on May 25.