Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court seeking 7-day extension of interim bail

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in the Supreme Courtseeking an additional seven days of interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said this extension is sought to obtain PET-CT scans and other medical examinations. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeks 7-day extension of interim bail.(PTI)

The Supreme Court have allowed AAP supremo interim bail till June 1, the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, and directed him to surrender and return to jail on June 2.

Kejriwal lost 7 kgs of weight after his arrest, yet to regain it: Atishi

Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his seven-day interim bail. Kejriwal lost seven kilograms of weight shortly after his arrest and has yet to regain it, she said, PTI reported.

His ketone levels, she added, are significantly high according to test results, prompting doctors to recommend further examinations. Hence, the petition has been filed.

AAP national convenor was arrested on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case following extensive questioning by an ED team at his residence. This came as a significant setback to the ruling party in the Capital, especially as prominent leaders like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were already behind bars on corruption allegations and Sanjay Singh was out recently on bail.

Kejriwal claims excise policy case ‘completely fake’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the excise policy case as "completely fake" and said that all those arrested in the matter should be released.

During a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said that the BJP accused him, along with Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, of involvement in a scam related to the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22. He said that despite over 500 raids conducted nationwide and numerous arrests made, no evidence of wrongdoing has been found.

"The prime minister has said that no evidence was found because Kejriwal is 'an experienced thief'," he claimed.

First time hearing work from jail: Rajnath Singh counters

Defence minister Rajnath Singh jabed at Delhi CM Kejriwal on Sunday, saying that while he's familiar with the concept of "work from home," it's the first time he's hearing about "work from jail."

"We know about work from office, I have heard about work from home but this is the first time I am hearing about work from jail," Singh said while he accused Delhi CM of being part of corruption scam.