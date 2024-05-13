Phase 4 of 2024 Lok Sabha elections today: 1,717 candidates, 96 seats in 10 states/UT | 10 facts

Voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is being held in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one union territory on Monday, May 13. All 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly and 28 seats of the Odisha legislative assembly will go to polls on the same day. The polling began at 7am and will continue till 6pm across all Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies. Officials prepare a polling booth for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Hyderabad.(PTI)

Polling will be held in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha polls 2024

In this phase, issues such as reservations, appeasement politics, corruption and jobs dominated the battle of narratives. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Phase four of Lok Sabha elections 2024: Top updates