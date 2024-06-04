Edit Profile
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, and Gaya seats in Bihar: Results LIVE Updates

    June 4, 2024 8:09 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha election results for Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, and Gaya seats in Bihar
    Summary

    Patna, June 03 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance (NDA) supporters prepare sweets on the eve of vote counting of the Lok Sabha elections, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
    Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, and Gaya seats in Bihar. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Bihar and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More

    With 40 constituencies- the fourth highest in India, Bihar voted in all seven phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which concluded Saturday, June 1. As part of the INDIA alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting 26 seats, Congress 9 seats, and the Left parties 5 seats.

    Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JDU) 16 seats, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) 5 seats, while both Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest 1 seat each as part of the NDA alliance.

    Stay tuned for continuous updates and in-depth coverage as we bring you the latest developments from these crucial constituencies.

    Lok Sabha ConstituencyWinning/Leading CandidateWinning/Leading Party
    BhagalpurResults AwaitedResults Awaited
    BankaResults AwaitedResults Awaited
    MungerResults AwaitedResults Awaited
    NalandaResults AwaitedResults Awaited
    GayaResults AwaitedResults Awaited

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:09 AM IST

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results: Counting of votes begins in Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, and Gaya

    June 4, 2024 6:14 AM IST

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results: Counting of votes in Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, and Gaya to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes in Bihar will begin at 8 am on Tuesday, June 4, at 35 centres across the state.

