Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, and Gaya seats in Bihar: Results LIVE Updates
Live updates on Lok Sabha election results for Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, and Gaya seats in Bihar
Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, and Gaya seats in Bihar. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Bihar and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More
With 40 constituencies- the fourth highest in India, Bihar voted in all seven phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which concluded Saturday, June 1. As part of the INDIA alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting 26 seats, Congress 9 seats, and the Left parties 5 seats.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JDU) 16 seats, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) 5 seats, while both Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest 1 seat each as part of the NDA alliance.
Stay tuned for continuous updates and in-depth coverage as we bring you the latest developments from these crucial constituencies.
Lok Sabha Constituency Winning/Leading Candidate Winning/Leading Party Bhagalpur Results Awaited Results Awaited Banka Results Awaited Results Awaited Munger Results Awaited Results Awaited Nalanda Results Awaited Results Awaited Gaya Results Awaited Results Awaited
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results: Counting of votes begins in Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, and Gaya
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results: Counting of votes in Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, and Gaya to begin at 8 am
The counting of votes in Bihar will begin at 8 am on Tuesday, June 4, at 35 centres across the state.