Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj and Saran seats in Bihar: Results LIVE Updates

Patna, Bihar, India -June .03, 2024: Police personnel guards outside of strong room where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) kept for tomorrow vote counting of Lok Sabha election at A.N. College in Patna, Bihar, India, Monday,03, 2024. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj, and Saran seats in Bihar. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Bihar and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More

With 40 constituencies- the fourth highest in India, Bihar voted in all seven phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which concluded Saturday, June 1. As part of the INDIA alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting 26 seats, Congress 9 seats, and the Left parties 5 seats.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting 17 seats, Janata Dal-United (JDU) 16 seats, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) 5 seats, while both Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest 1 seat each as part of the NDA alliance.

Stay tuned for continuous updates and in-depth coverage as we bring you the latest developments from these crucial constituencies. Lok Sabha Constituencies Winning/Leading Candidate Winning/Leading Party Vaishali Veena Devi LJP Gopalganj Results Awaited Results Awaited Siwan Results Awaited Results Awaited Maharajganj Results Awaited Results Awaited Saran Results Awaited Results Awaited

