Lok Sabha elections 2019: As Rahul Gandhi heads to Wayanad, BJP looks for formidable opponent

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has begun scouting for a formidable candidate to pitch against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in north Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader AK Antony had announced that Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from north Kerala’s Wayanad constituency apart from his current seat Amethi.

The BJP has a seat sharing deal with its ally the Bharatiya Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a political outfit of the backward Ezhava community. As part of that seat sharing deal, the BJP has given the Wayanad constituency to the BDJS. However, the BDJS has said that in case the Congress president contests from Wayanad, it will vacate the seat for the BJP to field its own candidate to contest against Rahul Gandhi.

“I am in touch with the national leaders. We will take a decision by evening,” said BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai.

Earlier there were speculations Union Minister Smriti Irani will contest from Wayanad also but the party leaders later denied it.

Hinting that the Congress president’s candidature from Wayanad was because the party was worried that he may lose from Amethi, Pillai said that the BJP would ensure a tough fight for Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi is running around for a safe seat fearing defeat in Amethi. We will not ensure an easy victory for him here,” he said

“The BJP will field a strong candidate in Wayanad,” Pillai said.

The BJP is likely to announce its candidate from Wayanad later in the evening on Sunday.

So far, the party sources have ruled out the entry of Union minister Smriti Irani in Wayanad. A final decision will be taken by the national leadership, sources within the party said.

Meanwhile, the BDJS candidate from Wayanad will be shifted, said its leader Thushar Vellapally.

