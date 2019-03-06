Rahul Gandhi, Deve Gowda meet to discuss sharing of seats in Karnataka

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at the residence of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Deve Gowda, to hold discussions on seat-sharing in Karnataka for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats.

Disagreements between the alliance partners in Karnataka over seat sharing have so far prevented the Congress and the JD (S) from deciding on the number of seats.

The seat distribution has been contentious particularly in the state’s southern Old Mysuru region, where the two parties have been direct rivals. The Congress is willing to give Mandya and Hassan seats in the region to the JD (S) as it did not win even a single assembly seat in these areas in 2018 assembly elections.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 10:34 IST