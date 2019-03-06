Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Rahul Gandhi, Deve Gowda meet to discuss sharing of seats in Karnataka

Disagreements between the alliance partners in Karnataka over seat-sharing have so far prevented the Congress and the JD (S) from deciding on the number of seats.

india Updated: Mar 06, 2019 10:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Rahul Gandhi,Congress,Deve Gowda
Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets former Prime Minister and JD (S )leader HD Deve Gowda at the former’s residence on Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI )

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at the residence of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Deve Gowda, to hold discussions on seat-sharing in Karnataka for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats.

Disagreements between the alliance partners in Karnataka over seat sharing have so far prevented the Congress and the JD (S) from deciding on the number of seats.

The seat distribution has been contentious particularly in the state’s southern Old Mysuru region, where the two parties have been direct rivals. The Congress is willing to give Mandya and Hassan seats in the region to the JD (S) as it did not win even a single assembly seat in these areas in 2018 assembly elections.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 10:34 IST

tags

more from india