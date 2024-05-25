 J&K Lok Sabha polls phase 6: Anantnag-Rajouri sees turnout of 51.35% till 5 pm, breaks 28-year-old record | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
J&K Lok Sabha polls phase 6: Anantnag-Rajouri sees turnout of 51.35% till 5 pm, breaks 28-year-old record

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2024 07:17 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is in the fray from this seat, considered a bastion of her People's Democratic Party

Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency reported a voter turnout of 51.35 per cent till 5 pm. As per officials, the Rajouri assembly seat had the highest turnout of 67.09 per cent while Nowshera witnessed a turnout of 65.47 per cent. 

The Anantnag, Anantnag West and Kulgam Assembly segments were the only three areas where the voter turnout has so far been below 35 per cent. It is the first election held in the constituency since the abrogation of Article 370 five years ago. 

Smooth polling was reported from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency that comprises 18 assembly seats.

After the delimitation was carried out in the now Union territory of J&K in 2022, Pulwama district and the Shopian assembly seat were removed from the South Kashmir Lok Sabha constituency. 

ALSO READ: Mehbooba Mufti claims poll rigging in Anantnag–Rajouri seat: ‘PDP workers detained’

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is in the fray from this seat, considered a bastion of her People's Democratic Party. She has been pitted against National Conference's (NC) Mian Altaf Ahmad. 

Kashmiri Pandits show their id cards as they wait in a queue to cast their vote for the Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag on Saturday.(ANI)
Kashmiri Pandits show their id cards as they wait in a queue to cast their vote for the Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag on Saturday.(ANI)

Mehbooba Mufti was elected to the Lok Sabha from Anantnag in 2004 and 2014. However, she resigned from her seat in 2016 after taking oath as the chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the old Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, the voter turnout in 2019 was around 9 per cent while in 2014, it was close to 29 per cent.

In the 11 Assembly segments falling in the Kashmir valley, the poll percentage till 5 pm was reported to be at 42.26.
Anantnag-Rajouri is among the 58 Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Voting took place in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana and Odisha in the penultimate phase. The seventh phase of voting will take place on June 1 and counting of votes is scheduled to be held on June 4. 

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Delhi Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / J&K Lok Sabha polls phase 6: Anantnag-Rajouri sees turnout of 51.35% till 5 pm, breaks 28-year-old record
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
