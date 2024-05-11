Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Jharkhand's Chatra today

Today is the last day of campaigning for the fourth leg of the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. In the fourth round, voting will be held on Monday, May 13, and campaigning will conclude two days before the polling day. As many as 96 parliamentary constituencies across 10 states and Union territories will poll in the upcoming phase: Andhra Pradesh (all 25 seats), Telangana (all 17), Uttar Pradesh (13/80), Maharashtra (11/48), West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh (8/42; 8/29), Bihar (5/40), Odisha and Jharkhand (4/21; 4/14), and Jammu and Kashmir (1/5). A total of 1717 candidates will be in the fray across these states and UTs....Read More

All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.

NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.

Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Phase 1: April 19 (polling done)

Phase 2: April 26 (polling done)

Phase 3: May 7 (polling done)

Phase 4: May 13

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Counting of votes: June 4