Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Jharkhand's Chatra today
Today is the last day of campaigning for the fourth leg of the ongoing seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. In the fourth round, voting will be held on Monday, May 13, and campaigning will conclude two days before the polling day. As many as 96 parliamentary constituencies across 10 states and Union territories will poll in the upcoming phase: Andhra Pradesh (all 25 seats), Telangana (all 17), Uttar Pradesh (13/80), Maharashtra (11/48), West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh (8/42; 8/29), Bihar (5/40), Odisha and Jharkhand (4/21; 4/14), and Jammu and Kashmir (1/5). A total of 1717 candidates will be in the fray across these states and UTs....Read More
All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.
NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase 1: April 19 (polling done)
Phase 2: April 26 (polling done)
Phase 3: May 7 (polling done)
Phase 4: May 13
Phase 5: May 20
Phase 6: May 25
Phase 7: June 1
Counting of votes: June 4
100% ready for debate with PM Modi but know he won’t agree: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he was 100% ready for a debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on public issues on any platform.
He also said that Congress would consider reinstating the old pension scheme if the party came to power and asserted that Modi is acting more like a king than a prime minister. Gandhi was speaking at the Rashtriya Samvidhan Sammelan at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.
Answering a question from a member of the audience at the event, the former Congress president said he was “100%” prepared to take on Narendra Modi in a debate, but he knew that the prime minister will not agree.
The audience question came a day after a senior journalist and two former judges, in a letter, urged the Congress leader and the prime minister to participate in a public debate on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The had three urged Modi and Gandhi to nominate a representative for the debate if either of them is unavailable to participate.
PM Modi says 2024 polls would be turning point for Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening told a national TV channel the 2024 election would prove to be a turning point for Odisha as Odisha's culture is not visible in Naveen Patnaik government and people are feeling cut off.
Modi, who arrived in Odisha on Friday evening and started his roadshow on the busy Janpath Road of the city, told the TV channel that ordinary people are feeling cut off in Naveen Patnaik regime. "Even in the days of kings and emperors, the rulers used to be connected to people. Here there is no connect. In this situation, it is the duty of BJP to be connected with the people and fulfil the aspirations and wishes of Odia people," said Modi.
BJP in Odisha has made Odia Asmita(Odia pride) as its main poll plank targeting the rise of chief minister Naveen Patnaik's trusted deputy VK Pandia, a Tamilian bureaucrat-turned-politician who is perceived to be his successor. Over last fortnight, Modi and other top BJP leaders have targeted Pandian, who remains the star campaigner of BJD as Patnaik is finding it difficult to campaign due to his advancing age.