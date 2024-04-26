Lok Sabha elections: 8 Telangana candidates declare wealth over 100 crore each, richest is…

In Telangana, eight Lok Sabha candidates have declared assets, including family's wealth, movable and immovable properties, amounting to over ₹100 crore. A voter gets his finger marked with indelible ink during voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI file photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from the state's Chevella, K Vishweshawar Reddy, is the richest candidate with total wealth of ₹4568 crore.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

K Vishweshawar Reddy's rival in Chevella, Congress candidate Ranjit Reddy is the second richest candidate with total wealth of ₹435.33 crore. His liabilities amount to ₹23 crore. His family has ₹294.33 crore worth movable assets while immovable assets are worth ₹141 crore.

Interestingly, the three richest candidates belong to Chevella constituency. BRS candidate from Chevella, Kasani Gyaneshwar is the third richest candidate in the state. His total wealth is ₹228.46 crore.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge's vote appeals pack 'a few billionaires', 'dictatorship' barbs

BJP candidate from Hyderabad constituency, K Madhavi Latha, who will take on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has a total net worth of ₹218.38 crore, including family-owned assets. She has liabilities to the tune of ₹27 crore. The Congress has fielded Sameer Waliullah from Hyderabad.

Here is a list of others who have declared over ₹ 100 crore wealth in Telangana

The BRS candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, Nama Nagaeswar Rao has declared a net worth of ₹ 155.89 crore total wealth. BB Patil, BJP candidate from Zahirabad segment has family assets to the tune of ₹ 151.68 crore. Kamy Mallesh, the BRS candidate from Telangana's Zahirabad, has declared ₹ 145.33 crore worth of his and his family's net worth. BJP MP D Arvind, the party's Nizamabad lawmaker, has declared a total net worth of ₹ 109.89 crore. His total liabilities are worth ₹ 30.67 crore. Voting for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana will take place on May 13. The results will be announced on June 4. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BRS had won nine seats. The BJP had won four seats.

With inputs from PTI