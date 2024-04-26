 Lok Sabha elections: 8 Telangana candidates declare wealth over ₹100 crore each, richest is… | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha elections: 8 Telangana candidates declare wealth over 100 crore each, richest is…

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 12:40 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections: The richest candidate in Telangana belong to the BJP.

In Telangana, eight Lok Sabha candidates have declared assets, including family's wealth, movable and immovable properties, amounting to over 100 crore.

A voter gets his finger marked with indelible ink during voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI file photo)
A voter gets his finger marked with indelible ink during voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI file photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from the state's Chevella, K Vishweshawar Reddy, is the richest candidate with total wealth of 4568 crore.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

K Vishweshawar Reddy's rival in Chevella, Congress candidate Ranjit Reddy is the second richest candidate with total wealth of 435.33 crore. His liabilities amount to 23 crore. His family has 294.33 crore worth movable assets while immovable assets are worth 141 crore.

Interestingly, the three richest candidates belong to Chevella constituency. BRS candidate from Chevella, Kasani Gyaneshwar is the third richest candidate in the state. His total wealth is 228.46 crore.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge's vote appeals pack 'a few billionaires', 'dictatorship' barbs

BJP candidate from Hyderabad constituency, K Madhavi Latha, who will take on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has a total net worth of 218.38 crore, including family-owned assets. She has liabilities to the tune of 27 crore. The Congress has fielded Sameer Waliullah from Hyderabad.

Also read: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over 'personal law': ‘Will Sharia...’

Here is a list of others who have declared over 100 crore wealth in Telangana

  1. The BRS candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, Nama Nagaeswar Rao has declared a net worth of 155.89 crore total wealth.
  2. BB Patil, BJP candidate from Zahirabad segment has family assets to the tune of 151.68 crore.
  3. Kamy Mallesh, the BRS candidate from Telangana's Zahirabad, has declared 145.33 crore worth of his and his family's net worth.
  4. BJP MP D Arvind, the party's Nizamabad lawmaker, has declared a total net worth of 109.89 crore. His total liabilities are worth 30.67 crore.
  5. Voting for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana will take place on May 13. The results will be announced on June 4.
  6. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BRS had won nine seats. The BJP had won four seats.

With inputs from PTI

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Lok Sabha elections: 8 Telangana candidates declare wealth over 100 crore each, richest is…
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On