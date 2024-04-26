Lok Sabha election 2024: 88 seats, Kerala highest. 5 facts about phase 2 polling

Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 is underway in 88 seats across 13 states and union territories on Friday, April 26. The polling began at 7am and will continue till 6pm. Bru (ethnic group) people show their ID cards as they wait to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a special polling centre set up about 170 Km away from Agartala,(PTI)

The counting of 543 Lok Sabha seats votes and the result announcement will take place on June 4.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Initially, 89 constituencies were scheduled to go to polls on April 26. However, the Election Commission of India later announced that the voting in Madhya Pradesh's Betul would not take place during the second phase due to the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

Kerala has the highest number of constituencies as all 20 seats went poll on Friday, followed by Karnataka with 14 seats. The other states which are voting on Friday include Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tripura, and Manipur. The poll for the Jammu parliamentary seat will also be held on Friday.

Lok Sabha election 2024: 5 about phase 2 polling