Is tomorrow a bank holiday in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala?

Voting for the Lok Sabha 2024 began on April 19 and was spread across seven phases, ending on June 1. On June 4, the results will be made public. April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 are the dates for voting. The RBI holiday calendar for 2024 states that banks in the cities where elections are held will be closed on these dates. Lok Sabha polls: Phase 2 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on April 26.

Phase 2 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on April 26 in the following places:

Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu) and Karnataka (Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur and Kolar), Assam (Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong and Kaliabor), Bihar (Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia and Bhagalpur), Chhattisgarh (Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund and Kanker).

Polls will be held in the following places:

Manipur (Outer Manipur), Madhya Pradesh (Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul), Kerala (Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram), and Maharashtra (Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani).

Elections will be held tomorrow in the following places as well:

Uttar Pradesh (Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura), Rajasthan (Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran), Tripura (Tripura East), and West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat).

Also, banks will be closed for three consecutive days, i.e. 26th, 27th and 28th April, because 27th is the fourth Saturday of the month and 28th is Sunday. Online access will however be available.