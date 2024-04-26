Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge's vote appeals pack 'a few billionaires', 'dictatorship' barbs

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday morning concealed veiled attacks against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in their appeals to voters. As voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began, Gandhi, who is contesting from Kerala's Wayanad, asked people to vote in large numbers as the exercise will decide if the next government will have a "few billionaires" or not. Kharge asked the masses to protect democracy from the "clutches of dictatorship". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting. (PTI file photo)

Rahul Gandhi often accuses the BJP government of favouring billionaires.

"My dear countrymen! Today is the second phase of this historic election, which is going to decide the fate of the country. Your vote will decide whether the next government will be of 'a few billionaires' or of '140 crore Indians'. Therefore, it is the duty of every citizen to step out of their homes today and become a 'soldier of the Constitution' and vote to protect democracy," Rahul Gandhi said.

Without naming the BJP, Kharge asked voters not to fall for any "diversionary tactics".

"We, the people of India - this soul of the Constitution of India, should reverberate in your hearts and minds before you push the voting button. Do not forget that this is not an ordinary election. It is an election to protect Democracy from the clutches of Dictatorship. To all my dear citizens, from 89 Constituencies in 13 States and UTs, do not get swayed by any diversionary tactics and lies. Always make your vote count," he wrote on X.

Voting began at 7 am in 88 constituencies across 12 states and one union territory. Voting in Madhya Pradesh's Betul was postponed because the Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate died.

Out of 12 states, Kerala's all 20 states went to polls today. 14 seats in Karnataka also went to polls. Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tripura, and Manipur are the other states where voting is underway.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, other BJP and Congress stalwarts who are in the fray in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections include Shashi Tharoor and Rajeev Chandrashekhar. DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh, Hema Malini and HD Kumaraswamy are the other prominent candidates.