Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Lok Sabha elections a contest between 'rakshak' & ‘bhakshak’ of constitution': Akhilesh Yadav

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2024 04:44 PM IST

The Samajwadi Party leader asserted that it's now time for the public to address their grievances with the BJP.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the Lok Sabha elections in the country are a contest between the "rakshak" (protectors) of the constitution and its "bhakshak" (ravagers).

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT File)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT File)

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, Yadav said the public has supported the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA bloc in the polls held so far.

"The wind that was blowing against the BJP since the first phase has continued and worked to eliminate the one who is 'emperor of lies' by voting against him," Yadav said.

ALSO READ | ‘Second engine’ absent from BJP’s hoardings in U.P, says Akhilesh

"The current Lok Sabha polls is an election of constitutional churning in which on one side there are 'rakshak' of the Constitution and on the other side there are its 'bhakshak'. It is to save the country's Constitution, democracy and reservation for the poor and the deprived," he added.

The Samajwadi Party leader asserted that it's now time for the public to address their grievances with the BJP.

"If we look at the accounts of the last 10 years, whatever the BJP said was false. Be it doubling the farmers' income, providing two crore jobs every year or reducing inflation," he said.

Yadav stated that the BJP government pushed through three contentious agricultural laws in the Lok Sabha, and when farmers protested against them, barricades were erected and roads were lined with nails to impede their movement.

ALSO READ | BJP orchestrated elections during extreme heat: Akhilesh

"Although the government later withdrew those laws, the fight for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is incomplete. The farmers are still not getting the price for their produce," he added.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akhilesh said, "We want to tell those who want to become Vishwa Guru that unless the income of our farmers increases, they will not get the MSP, neither will our farmers be happy nor will our country become developed."

The leader of the Samajwadi Party claimed that over the past decade, the BJP government has forgiven loans amounting to 16 lakh crore for major industrialists, yet it has neglected to do the same for farmers' loans.

Yadav further promised that the farmers' loans would be waived if the INDIA bloc formed the government in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

