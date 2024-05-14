An election official marks a voter's finger with ink at a polling station during the fourth phase of voting in India's general election. (AFP)

Lok Sabha Elections News LIVE: In the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday, 67.71 per cent of voters cast their ballots across 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union Territories. West Bengal had the highest turnout at 75.91 per cent, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 68.48 per cent. However, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra reported lower turnouts, with 36.58 per cent and 52.63 per cent respectively. In addition to other states, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a turnout of 68.12%, Bihar 55.90%, Jharkhand 63.37 per cent, Odisha 63.85 per cent, Telangana 61.29 per cent, and Uttar Pradesh 57.76 per cent. ...Read More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to submit his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. He has previously won this constituency with significant margins for two consecutive terms.

The spotlight is on two key political alliances in the Lok Sabha Election 2024: the INDIA bloc and the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The INDIA bloc includes parties like Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA has BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members.

The NDA aims for a third straight win in this election, echoing 'abki baar 400 paar'. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc adopts an economic campaign, pledging MSP for farmers and cash benefits for women in their manifesto.

Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Phase 1: April 19 (polling done)

Phase 2: April 26 (polling done)

Phase 3: May 7 (polling done)

Phase 4: May 13 (polling done)

Phase 5: May 20

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Counting of votes: June 4