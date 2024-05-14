Lok Sabha Election 2024 News LIVE: 67.71% voter turnout in fourth phase
Lok Sabha Elections News LIVE: In the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday, 67.71 per cent of voters cast their ballots across 96 constituencies in 10 states and Union Territories. West Bengal had the highest turnout at 75.91 per cent, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 68.48 per cent. However, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra reported lower turnouts, with 36.58 per cent and 52.63 per cent respectively. In addition to other states, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a turnout of 68.12%, Bihar 55.90%, Jharkhand 63.37 per cent, Odisha 63.85 per cent, Telangana 61.29 per cent, and Uttar Pradesh 57.76 per cent. ...Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to submit his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. He has previously won this constituency with significant margins for two consecutive terms.
The spotlight is on two key political alliances in the Lok Sabha Election 2024: the INDIA bloc and the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The INDIA bloc includes parties like Congress, AAP, and TMC, while the NDA has BJP, PMK, and JDU among its members.
The NDA aims for a third straight win in this election, echoing 'abki baar 400 paar'. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc adopts an economic campaign, pledging MSP for farmers and cash benefits for women in their manifesto.
Here's the phase-wise schedule for the Lok Sabha Election 2024:
Phase 1: April 19 (polling done)
Phase 2: April 26 (polling done)
Phase 3: May 7 (polling done)
Phase 4: May 13 (polling done)
Phase 5: May 20
Phase 6: May 25
Phase 7: June 1
Counting of votes: June 4
At 38%, Srinagar records highest voter turnout in several decades
According to the Information and PR Department of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar constituency, which held its first general election post the abrogation of Article 370, witnessed a remarkable 37.99% voter turnout. This turnout marks the highest recorded in several decades. Comparatively, voter participation in Srinagar stood at 40.94% in 1996, 30.06% in 1998, 11.93% in 1999, 18.57% in 2004, 25.55% in 2009, 25.86% in 2014, and 14.43% in 2019.
NDA leaders arrive in UP's Varanasi for alliance meeting
Leaders from the NDA, including former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, have arrived at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to participate in an alliance meeting.
Residents of Nashik's Govardhan village announce boycott of voting on May 20
Accusing the Gram Sevak of corruption, residents of Govardhan village in Nashik, Maharashtra, have announced their decision to boycott the voting in the May 20 polls, which marks the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Nashik, along with 12 other Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, will go to the polls on May 20. Responding to the boycott, Nashik District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma reassured the residents, stating that the administration is committed to resolving their issues and urged them not to resort to a boycott.