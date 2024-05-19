Lok Sabha elections phase 5: Schools to remain shut on May 20 in these cities

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 20, covering 49 constituencies across 8 states and union territories. During election day, schools and colleges are usually closed. (HT PHOTO)

On election day, schools and colleges will be closed as they serve as polling stations. Additionally, these institutions remain shut to ensure security and minimize disruptions during the potentially volatile polling period.

Which consituencies will vote on May 20?

Maharashtra

1. Mumbai North

2. Mumbai North-West

3. Mumbai North-East

4. Mumbai North-Central

5. Mumbai South-Central

6. Mumbai South

7. Thane

8. Kalyan

9. Palghar

10. Dhule

11. Dindori

12. Nashik

13. Bhiwandi

Uttar Pradesh

1. Lucknow

2. Amethi

3. Raebareli

4. Mohanlalganj

5. Jalaun

6. Jhansi

7. Hamirpur

8. Banda

9. Kaushambi

10. Fatehpur

11. Gonda

12. Barabanki

13. Faizabad

14. Kaiserganj

West Bengal

1. Howrah

2. Hooghly

3. Arambagh

4. Bangaon

5. Barrackpur

6. Srerampur

7. Uluberia

Bihar

1. Muzaffarpur

2. Madhubani

3. Hajipur

4. Sitamarhi

5. Saran

Jammu and Kashmir (UT)

1. Baramulla

Ladakh (UT)

1. Ladakh

Jharkhand

1. Chatra

2. Kodarma

3. Hazaribagh

Odisha

1. Bargarh

2. Sundargarh

3. Bolangir

4. Kandhamal

5. Aska

The Election Commission has reported that 695 candidates will be competing in the upcoming fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. This figure was arrived at after examining 1,586 nomination forms, of which 749 were validated post the May 3 deadline.

Notably, only 82 out of the 695 candidates in this phase are women, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms.