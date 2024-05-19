Lok Sabha elections phase 5: Schools to remain shut on May 20 in these cities
Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven-phases. It will conclude on June 1 and vote counting will take place on June 4.
The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 20, covering 49 constituencies across 8 states and union territories.
On election day, schools and colleges will be closed as they serve as polling stations. Additionally, these institutions remain shut to ensure security and minimize disruptions during the potentially volatile polling period.
Which consituencies will vote on May 20?
Maharashtra
1. Mumbai North
2. Mumbai North-West
3. Mumbai North-East
4. Mumbai North-Central
5. Mumbai South-Central
6. Mumbai South
7. Thane
8. Kalyan
9. Palghar
10. Dhule
11. Dindori
12. Nashik
13. Bhiwandi
Uttar Pradesh
1. Lucknow
2. Amethi
3. Raebareli
4. Mohanlalganj
5. Jalaun
6. Jhansi
7. Hamirpur
8. Banda
9. Kaushambi
10. Fatehpur
11. Gonda
12. Barabanki
13. Faizabad
14. Kaiserganj
West Bengal
1. Howrah
2. Hooghly
3. Arambagh
4. Bangaon
5. Barrackpur
6. Srerampur
7. Uluberia
Bihar
1. Muzaffarpur
2. Madhubani
3. Hajipur
4. Sitamarhi
5. Saran
Jammu and Kashmir (UT)
1. Baramulla
Ladakh (UT)
1. Ladakh
Jharkhand
1. Chatra
2. Kodarma
3. Hazaribagh
Odisha
1. Bargarh
2. Sundargarh
3. Bolangir
4. Kandhamal
5. Aska
The Election Commission has reported that 695 candidates will be competing in the upcoming fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. This figure was arrived at after examining 1,586 nomination forms, of which 749 were validated post the May 3 deadline.
Notably, only 82 out of the 695 candidates in this phase are women, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms.
