 Lok Sabha poll schedule likely to be announced after March 13: Report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Lok Sabha poll schedule likely to be announced after March 13: Report

Lok Sabha poll schedule likely to be announced after March 13: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 23, 2024 02:59 PM IST

Currently, Election Commission of India (ECI) officials are undertaking visits to various states to review poll preparedness.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to release dates for the Lok Sabha elections after March 13, according to a report in India Today.

The Election Commission of India. (File photo)
The Election Commission of India. (File photo)

Also Read: AAP, Congress finalise 4:3 seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

It must be noted that officials of the central poll panel are currently undertaking visits to various states to review poll preparedness. Currently, they are in Tamil Nadu, after which they will go to Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

These visits are scheduled to be completed before March 13, the report stated. The poll schedule, therefore, is likely to be announced on or after the said date.

Also Read: Lok Sabha polls will be dynastic politics and corruption versus development fight, says Nadda

For the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ECI declared dates on March 10 that year. The polling to elect representatives to the 543-seat Lok Sabha was held across seven phases, between April 11 and May 19 (both dates included). The counting of votes and result declaration took place on May 23.

Additionally, in 2019, around 912 million (91.2 crore) people were eligible to vote, of whom more than 67% exercised their right to franchise. This year, around 970 million (97 crore) people are eligible to poll, as per ECI data.

Also Read: Mallikarjun Kharge says BJP to win just 100 Lok Sabha seats

Also, states such as Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, will hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On