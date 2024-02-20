Mallikarjun Kharge predicts how many seats BJP will win in Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will lose the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a public meeting in Amethi, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 400-seats plan will not materialize. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi being felicitated during a public meeting amid the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Amethi on Monday. (ANI)

Kharge claimed the BJP will not even win 100 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and it will be thrown out of power.

"Though the BJP claims that it will gain over 400 seats, it won't be able to cross 100 seats. Abki baar, Satta se bahar (this time, they will be ousted from power)", Kharge said on Monday.

Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP is conspiring to sow enmity in the people of Amethi and Raebareli, from where the Congress has won elections on so many occasions.

"During the Congress's tenure, projects worth crores in Amethi were approved but most of them remained pending. I want to ask them why the projects are still incomplete. They do not want to work for Amethi and Raebareli. They have finished off projects that were for Amethi and Raebareli," he said.

"The BJP is conspiring to sow enmity with the people of Raebareli and Amethi," he added.

He also slammed PM Modi.

"Modiji (PM Narendra Modi) would come here and accuse the Congress party of halting projects. Tell me what are you doing now. The public will give a befitting reply to this," he said.

Amethi had been the Congress party's stronghold till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when BJP's Smirit Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi had won from Rae Bareli. However, this time, she has filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. The BJP claims her Rajya Sabha nomination is an admission of defeat.

Kharge said the people of Amethi have a deep connection with the Gandhi family.

This is the land where Rajeev Gandhi ji, Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji worked hard. You (people of Amethi) have a deep relation with them (Gandhi family)," he said.

Smriti Irani takes potshots at Rahul Gandhi

Amethi MP Smriti Irani, who was also in Amethi on Monday, claimed Rahul Gandhi was greeted by empty streets.

"The Ram Bhakts of Amethi are also angered with the fact that the former MP of Amethi and the Gandhi family rejected the invitation for Ram Lalla's life Pran Prathistha ceremony. The anger of those who were deprived of development in Amethi has today transformed into empty streets for the visit of the Gandhi family," said Irani.

