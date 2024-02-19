Mallikarjun Kharge takes ‘Satta se Bahar’ swipe at PM Modi's '400 paar’ slogan

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's ‘24 me 400 paar’ slogan.



“Aab ki bar, satta se bahar (this time, they will be out of power),” said Kharge during his address at the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi being felicitated during a public meeting amid the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Amethi on Monday. (ANI)

"If BJP is not defeated in the Lok Sabha polls, there will be no election again in the country, no more democracy and no more Constitution. If there is no Constitution, there will be no privileges that the people are enjoying right now," PTI quoted Kharge as saying.



Responding to PM Modi's claims of BJP winning more than 400 seats, Kharge claimed that the ruling party will not even cross the 100-seat mark.



The Congress president's remarks come days after the prime minister at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua said that if NDA can cross 400, the BJP alone should get more than 370 seats.



"When the opposition said '24 mein 400 paar', I said I have also heard this that NDA will cross 400. But I have also heard that the BJP alone will cross 370. And I will tell you how to do it," the prime minister said, referring to Kharge's own remark few days back.

Earlier this month, the BJP on its X handle shared a clip of Kharge's ‘400 paar’ remark in the Rajya Sabha. “You have majority, with 330-334 seats. This time, it will be above 400,” the Congress president had said, leaving everyone in the Treasury bench including PM Modi in splits.

PM Modi even took a swipe at Kharge over his remark, reminding him of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's taunt claiming that Congress may not get even 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I pray that you keep 40 seats with you. As I listened to his speech I wondered how he got the freedom that he spoke so much. Then I noticed that those two commanders were not there. Kharge ji thought aisa mauka phir kahan milega (when will such an opportunity come) and scored fours and sixes,” the prime minister had said.



(With PTI inputs)