Smriti Irani dares Rahul Gandhi for Amethi poll fight in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: ‘If he is confident…’

The Amethi Lok Sabha political constituency in Uttar Pradesh seems to be set for a high-octane political showdown. Union minister and incumbent MP Smriti Irani on Monday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest from his erstwhile constituency. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and union minister Smriti Irani(File)

"Amethi's former MP insulted the people of Amethi in Wayanad. Amethi was distressed due to this. Ram Lalla's invitation was rejected by him and his family. Amethi is distressed due to this also," she said, adding, “I dare him (Rahul) to contest from Amethi alone in the Lok Sabha elections,” Irani told mediapersons.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Irani's dig at Rahul Gandhi:

The union minister also took a jibe at Congress leader saying that people of Amethi are angry with Rahul Gandhi to a great extent as when the Nyay Yatra's convoy arrived in the town, it was welcomed by empty streets.

"Amethi has received an investment of ₹6523 crore in the Investors Summit... The anger of the people of Amethi against the Gandhi family is clearly visible...Today when he (Rahul Gandhi) arrived, he was welcomed by empty streets.. In Amethi, I fought against a candidate who had the support of many people...Empty streets were showing that they have nothing to do with the Gandhi Family..." news agency ANI quoted Irani as saying.

She also held a Jan Samwad in Amethi on Monday as part of a four-day visit to her parliamentary constituency.

Rahul attacks Centre

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi during his yatra took a sharp dig at BJP-led central government saying that the BJP is against the dalits and all they do are helicopter rides and making money.

Addressing a public gathering in Amethi during the yatra, he said, "Did you see the Ram Mandir event? It was held with great fanfare. But did you see any Dalit faces? Our President is an Adivasi, so she wasn't allowed to attend the event. Did you see any farmer or labourer during the event? No backward class faces were anywhere seen during the event. But you must have seen Adani, Ambani and their families. All the businessmen were there. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Narendra Modi were there."

Rahul Gandhi has launched a second version of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai from January 14, covering 15 states ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi family's relation with Amethi:

Amethi has been a Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh since its formation in 1967. Indira Gandhi's younger son Sanjay Gandhi contested for the first time in 1977 but lost due to nationwide anger against Emergency.



He later won in 1980 but died a year later in a plane crash in 1981. His elder brother Rajiv Gandhi took the political plunge and was fielded from Amethi in 1981. He was re-elected in 1984, 1989 and 1991 till his assassination.



After entering politics in late 90s, Sonia Gandhi contested from this seat in 1999. In 2004, she shifted to Rae Bareli, the seat which was represented by his in-laws Feroze Gandhi and later Indira Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi took over the family's bastion in 2004 and was re-elected in 2009 and 2014 until he lost to Smriti Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes in the 2019 elections.

(With inouts from agencies)