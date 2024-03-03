Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP shares revised list of candidates for Assam. Know why

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday issued a revised list of its candidates for Assam after making some corrections in the constituency names, a day after the saffron camp announced 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP flags at the party headquarter in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)

In the list announced Saturday, the BJP announced candidates on 11 seats out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, and included seats like Mangaldai and Kaliabor, which are no longer Lok Sabha constituencies as the state underwent delimitation.

After realising the mistake the next day, the party issued a revised list saying "The number and name of the parliamentary constituencies have been corrected in the list of candidates for Assam state," in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's the revised of the candidates for Assam:

1. Darrang Udalgiri- Dilip Saikia

2. Guwahati - Bijuli Kalita Medhi

3. Diphu (ST) - Amar Sing Tisso

4. Karimganj - Kripanath Mallah

5. Silchar (SC) - Parimal Suklabaidya

6. Nagaon- Suresh Bora

7. Kaziranga - Kamakhya Prasad Tasa

8. Sonitpur - Ranjit Dutta

9. Lakhimpur - Pradhan Baruah

10. Dibrugarh - Sarbananda Sonowal

11. Jorhat - Topon Kumar Gogoi

However, the party received a backlash from the opposition leaders over their mistake. Trinamool Congress leader and expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Mitra took a jibe at the saffron camp saying the party didn't take into account the state delimitation before making the list.

She further said that Lord Ram can solve this problem.

"So @BJP announced Assam candidates without accounting for delimitation. Guess Ram Lalla will solve this problem too," she said in a post on X.

The BJP released its much-awaited first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections fielding big stalwarts such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and Amit Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The BJP has also fielded four Bhojpuri stars, including Pawan Singh from West Bengal's Asansol.

It includes 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, nine from Telangana, 11 each from Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, five from Delhi, three from Uttarakhand, two each from Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each from Goa, Tripura, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Daman and Diu. It also replaced as many as 33 sitting MPs with new faces.