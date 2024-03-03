Lok Sabha polls 2024: Four Bhojpuri stars in BJP' first list. Who are they?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its much-awaited first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections fielding big stalwarts such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and Amit Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The BJP has also fielded four Bhojpuri stars, including Pawan Singh from West Bengal's Asansol. Bhojpuri stars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan(File)

The three other Bhojpuri actors are Manoj Tiwari from North-east Delhi, Ravi Kishan from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua from Azamgarh, all of them are sitting MPs.

1. Manoj Tiwari: Famous Bhojpuri singer-actor, Manoj Tiwari is a two-time sitting MP from North East Delhi, and will contest from the same seat for the third time in a row on a BJP ticket. The BJP leader won the 2019 poll defeating former Delhi chief minister and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit by a huge margin. A former president of BJP's Delhi unit, Manoj Tiwari is a well-known Purvanchali face of BJP in the national capital. He fought his first Lok Sabha election as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Gorakhpur against present UP CM Yogi Adityanath in 2009 but lost.

2. Ravi Kishan: Famous actor and well-known Bhojpuri actor Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla urf Ravi Kishan will contest from Yogi Adityanath's bastion Gorakhpur for the second time. Ravi Kishan had won the seat in 2019, once represented by the incumbent Uttar Pradesh chief minister till 2017. Ravi Kishan won the 2019 poll against SP's candidate Rambhual Nishad by a lead of over 3 lakh votes. Youngest of the five siblings, his family hails from Kerakat, UP's Jaunpur. He fought his first Lok Sabha election as a Congress candidate from Jaunpur in 2014 but lost.

3. Dinesh Lal Yadav: Famous actor and well-known Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua is a sitting MP from Azamgarh who will contest from the SP's bastion again in the upcoming parliamentary polls. In 2022 by-elections, he had defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav by nearly 9,000 votes. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav won the seat in 2019 but later resigned from the constituency after being elected as an MLA from Karhal in the 2022 UP legislative assemby elections. Nirahua belongs to the famous Biraha family of Ghazipur. He joined the BJP in 2017 and fought his LS election against Akhilesh Yadav in 2019 polls but lost.

4. Pawan Singh: The famous Bhojpuri actor and playback singer, known for the famous Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu, would contest from West Bengal's Asansol, which is currently represented by veteran Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor and TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha. Pawan Singh hails from Bihar's Arrah and his fans call him Power Star of Bhojpuri Industry because of his remarkable singing. Meanwhile, the TMC has not announced the candidate from Asansol. If Shatrughan Sinha is fielded again, Asansol will witness an interesting contest between the two candidates who actually are from Bihar. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, famous singer Babul Supriyo had won this seat on a BJP ticket by defeating TMC's Moon Moon Sen. Two years later, he resigned from the seat and joined the TMC. In 2022, Shatrughan Sinha was elected to the Lok Sabha from Asansol.

The BJP's list included 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, nine from Telangana, 11 each from Assam, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, five from Delhi, three from Uttarakhand, two each from Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each from Goa, Tripura, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Daman and Diu. It also replaced as many as 33 sitting MPs with new faces.