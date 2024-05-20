Lok Sabha polls: BJP pulls out all stops for remaining phases

At least six chief ministers and two former CMs have been roped in for bolstering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign in the national capital where elections to pick seven lawmakers will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a road show in Puri on Monday. (ANI)

A senior party functionary said apart from intensifying the outreach through social media and door-to-door campaigns, the party is bringing in CMs and ministers from other states in line with its plans to step up its campaign. To ensure the party’s candidates win with a big margin and the voter turnout is not low, the BJP is pulling out all the stops ahead of the next two phases to galvanise the cadre and motivate the electors.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“In 2019 the party had won all seven seats with a margin of at least 25% and the overall voter turnout was over 50% in all the seats. This time the effort is to ensure that the turnout does not dip, and the winning margins are better than the previous election,” said the functionary.

Among the chief ministers who have been roped in for campaign in the capital are Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Pushkar Dhami (Uttarakhand), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) and Pramod Sawant (Goa). Former CM of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar of Haryana also addressed public meetings in the Capital. A roadshow and public meetings addressed by party president JP Nadda, and Union home minister Amit Shah are also scheduled in addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on May 22.

“Other than the fact that these leaders are good orators, they are popular figures. Their outreach helps the party consolidate its position among people who trace their origin to Assam or UP,” the functionary quoted above said.

A meeting of national general secretaries chaired by Nadda was held on Monday to assess the party’s performance in the five phases that have been held so far. The party takes stock of issues such as voter turnout and other logistical challenges after every phase.

Based on one such review, it has now been decided that big rallies and public events will not be held very close to the polling date as it prevents the booth workers from carrying out canvassing on the ground. “Booth workers and the panna pramukhs have complained that they could not carry out door-to-door canvassing that is the BJP’s forte. It has now been decided that at least two to three days ahead of polling, they will only focus on meeting voters, giving them electoral slips and motivating them to come out and vote,” said a second functionary who is part of the Mahila Morcha.

States have also been instructed to think of innovative methods to woo voters. “In some states such as MP, the leaders are making phone calls to motivate the cadre and they in turn will persuade the voters,” the second functionary said.

Similar exercises will be conducted in states where elections will be held on May 25 and June 1.

“The outreach will be intensified particularly for seats where the contest is tough, for instance in Hisar and Rohtak in Haryana and in a few seats in UP,” the first functionary said.

These include Haryana where polls will be held for 11 seats; in Jharkhand where 7 seats will go to polls; in Bihar 16 seats will go to polls and in UP where elections will be held in 27 seats, including the PM’s constituency Varanasi. Elections in the sixth and the seventh phases will also be held in 17 seats in West Bengal and 12 seats in Odisha.