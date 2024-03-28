Lok Sabha polls: Dushyant Chautala says JJP will contest all 10 seats in Haryana

Jannayak Janta Party chief Dushyant Chautala on Thursday announced that his party will contest all 10 seats in Haryana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. JJP chief Dushyant Chautala said the party will contest all 10 seats in Haryana

“The PAC had convened a meeting and it was decided that Jannayak Janta Party will contest all 10 seats. Discussions on screening of candidates took place and very soon the candidates will be announced,” Chautala told ANI.



“Considering the political situation in the state, I believe that people will come out to vote in large numbers,” the former Haryana deputy chief minister said.



The decision to contest elections alone comes days after the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party (BJP-JJP) alliance ended, leading to the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar on March 12. Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the new chief minister just months ahead of the assembly elections.



Nayab Saini is the BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra and was appointed the party's state boss in October last year. He is also a close confidante of Khattar.

“The demand of the JJP leaders over the Lok Sabha polls seat allocation may have led to the collapse of the alliance. The 10 seats in the state were won by the BJP. The JJP leaders must have talked to the central leadership. There is nothing official but they (JJP) have decided that they will fight the Lok Sabha seats separately and accordingly the decisions have been made,” Khattar had told ANI.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested.

The BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, in which the majority mark is set at 46.



Haryana, with 10 Lok Sabha seats, will vote on MAy 25 in the sixth phase of general elections. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.