Modi charisma key factor for BJP to retain all Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat

The charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the key factors most likely to influence voters in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, according to political observers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Anti-incumbency, unemployment, inflation, education and healthcare facilities are some of the other important issues in the election, where the ruling BJP in Gujarat will attempt to retain all the 26 Lok Sabha seats it won in 2019.

Gujarat is among the states which will play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the elections to the Lower House of Parliament.

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won all the 26 seats in the state.

Here are some issues that will play a decisive role in the elections in Gujarat:

PM Narendra Modi's charisma: The ruling BJP has a trump card in the form of the prime minister, who hails from Gujarat and was its chief minister from 2001 to 2014 before occupying the top post of the country. His sway over the followers in his home state is still intact.

Anti-incumbency: Observers feel that the opposition will try to take advantage of any anti-incumbency sentiment during the last 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre. They feel that “floating voters” who do not vote on the basis of ideology can be swayed by the opposition if they offer proper alternatives.

Inflation: Low and middle-income households are the worst-affected in terms of the effects of inflation. So this will be a decisive factor considering how the price rise has impacted the lives of people in the last 10 years. The opposition has been constantly targeting the Modi government over this issue.

Unemployment: This is another point that the opposition parties have been using to hit out at the Centre. Since this issue directly affects the lives of common people, this will be high on the mind of voters when they exercise their franchise.

Lack of basic education and health facilities in remote areas: If school classrooms are constructed in remote rural areas, there is a dearth of teachers. The lack of primary health centres and doctors also adversely affects health services in rural pockets.

Farmers' issues: Issues like lack of adequate compensation for crop loss due to excess rains, non-availability of fertilisers and land acquisition for project development will also play a major role in affecting voter sentiment, the observers said.