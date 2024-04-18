Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and other Union ministers in fray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) quest for a third consecutive term at the Centre, will begin on Friday, when polling will be held for 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union territories. The remaining 441 parliamentary constituencies will vote in six subsequent phases, the last of which will be on June 1, followed by counting of votes of June 4. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the release of BJP's election manifesto �Sankalp Patra� for the Lok Sabha polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

From the BJP, several ministers, including the trio of PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, will be in the fray. Party heavyweights not contesting include its national president JP Nadda, and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), S Jaishankar (External Affairs), and Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways, IT), among others. Each of them is a Rajya Sabha member, representing the states of Gujarat (Nadda, Jaishankar), Karnataka (Sitharaman) and Odisha (Vaishnaw).

List of Union ministers contesting Lok Sabha polls: