Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi
Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and other Union ministers in fray

HT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 18, 2024 04:44 PM IST

The Lok Sabha elections will kick off on Friday, with polling in 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) quest for a third consecutive term at the Centre, will begin on Friday, when polling will be held for 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union territories. The remaining 441 parliamentary constituencies will vote in six subsequent phases, the last of which will be on June 1, followed by counting of votes of June 4.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the release of BJP's election manifesto �Sankalp Patra� for the Lok Sabha polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the release of BJP's election manifesto �Sankalp Patra� for the Lok Sabha polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

From the BJP, several ministers, including the trio of PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, will be in the fray. Party heavyweights not contesting include its national president JP Nadda, and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), S Jaishankar (External Affairs), and Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways, IT), among others. Each of them is a Rajya Sabha member, representing the states of Gujarat (Nadda, Jaishankar), Karnataka (Sitharaman) and Odisha (Vaishnaw).

List of Union ministers contesting Lok Sabha polls:

CandidateConstituencyState
Narendra Modi (Prime Minister)VaranasiUttar Pradesh
Rajnath Singh (Defence Minister)LucknowUttar Pradesh
Amit Shah (Home and Cooperation)GandhinagarGujarat
Nitin Gadkari (Road Transport and Highways)NagpurMaharashtra
Smriti Irani (Women and Child Development; Minority Affairs)AmethiUttar Pradesh
Anurag Thakur (Sports and Youth Affairs; I&B)HamirpurHimachal Pradesh
Arjun Munda (Agriculture)KhuntiJharkhand
Bhupender Yadav (Environment)AlwarRajasthan
Jyotiraditya Scindia (Civil Aviation)GunaMadhya Pradesh
Dharmendra Pradhan (Education)SambalpurOdisha
Gajendra Shekhawat (Jal Shakti)JodhpurRajasthan
Mansukh Mandaviya (Health)PorbandarGujarat
Arjun Ram Meghwal (Law)BikanerRajasthan
Sarbananda Sonowal (Ports; Shipping and Waterways; AYUSH)DibrugarhAssam
Kiren Rijiju (Earth Sciences)Arunachal WestArunachal Pradesh
Narayan Rane (MSME)Ratnagiri-SindhudurgMaharashtra
G Kishan Reddy (Tourism and Culture; North East Development)SecunderabadTelangana
V Muraleedharan (MoS: External Affairs)AttingalKerala
Parshottam Rupala (MoS: Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries)RajkotGujarat
Rajeev Chandrasekhar (MoS: Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; IT)ThiruvananthapuramKerala
Kailash Choudhary (MoS: Agriculture)BarmerRajasthan
Shobha Karandlaje (MoS: Agriculture)Bangalore NorthKarnataka
Nisith Pramanik (MoS: Home Affairs; Sports and Youth Affairs)Cooch BeharWest Bengal
Nityanand Rai (MoS: Home Affairs)UjiarpurBihar
Ajay Bhatt (MoS: Defence)Nainital-Udham Singh NagarUttarakhand
