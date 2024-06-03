Lok Sabha results: Lalu Prasad's 2 daughters in fray, exit poll predicts one has edge over BJP candidate

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's two daughters contested in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Bihar. His eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, is running for the third time in Pataliputra, competing against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Kripal Yadav, who is aiming for his third consecutive win. Lalum Prasad's other daughter, Rohini Acharya, is an RJD candidate for the Saran seat, facing BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy. India Today Axis My India exit polls indicated that one of RJD's daughters is predicted to have an advantage, while the other is trailing behind in the Lok Sabha election race. Misa Bharti (L) is in fight against Ramkripal Yadav, Rohini Acharya (R) is contesting against Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The exit polls predicted a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win around 350 seats. In Bihar, the NDA is projected to perform strongly, with the BJP likely to win 13-15 seats and its ally Janata Dal (United) expected to secure 9-11 seats, according to the India Today Axis My India survey. Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ- How BJP is planning to celebrate after Lok Sabha election results 2024

Rajiv Pratap Rudy vs Rohini Acharya: Who will from Saran?

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy is expected to secure victory in the Saran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar against Rohini Acharya, maintaining the seat that was once held by Lalu Prasad for a third consecutive term.

Ramkripal Yadav vs Misa Bharti: Who will win from Pataliputra?

In the past two Lok Sabha elections, Lalu Prasad's daughter, Misa Bharti, faced defeat against BJP candidate Ramkripal Yadav. Ramkripal Yadav is once again contesting against Misa Bharti in this election. However, this time, the Axis My India exit poll suggests that Misa Bharti has an advantage over her opponent, Lalu's former loyalist.

ALSO READ- Exit poll results: Opposition cites gaffes to cast doubts over accuracy

Bihar- a crucial state in road to Delhi

In the NDA, the BJP contested 17 seats, Janata Dal (United) 16 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 5 seats, and both Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha contested 1 seat each in the 2024 elections. Under the INDIA bloc agreement in Bihar, the RJD contested on 26 seats, the Congress 9 seats, and the Left parties the remaining 5 seats.

Elections in Bihar, which has the fourth highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies among all states and Union territories, were held across all seven phases, making Bihar a crucial battleground in shaping Indian politics.

Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary attributed the exit polls victory of the NDA to the work done by PM Modi, saying that no prime minister in 70 years has achieved as much as Modi in the past decade.

ALSO READ- Exit polls: Rahul Gandhi's 'Moosewala' quip prompts BJP's ‘daydreaming’ retort

On other hand, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh expressed confidence in their party’s prospects, predicting that the Congress would win six to seven of the nine seats it contested in Bihar. The INDIA bloc, which includes RJD and Congress, is expected to win around 20 out of the 40 seats in Bihar, he claimed.