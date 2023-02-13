Lok Sabha secretariat asks Rahul Gandhi to reply to BJP lawmakers’ notice

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to reply to a breach of privilege notice against him by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members Pralhad Joshi – who is also the parliamentary affairs minister – and Nishikant Dubey, according to a Lok Sabha official aware of the matter.

Gandhi has time till Wednesday to file a reply.

Complaints were made against Gandhi’s February 7 speech in Parliament when he hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over a report of American firm Hindenburg on the Adani Group, during the discussion on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.

“Once Gandhi replies, it will be reviewed and the file will be sent to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for necessary action,” the official cited above said, declining to be named. The speaker has the power to close the case or refer the matter to the privileges committee.

In his complaint to Birla, Joshi alleged Gandhi misled the House by levelling accusations without any documentary evidence. He added that as per rules, a notice is required before an MP makes any allegation against another.

In his complaint, Dubey said unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements were made against Modi. He argued that Gandhi gave assurance to the House that he will provide documentary evidence but didn’t provide any material.

Gandhi, in his speech in the Lok Sabha on February 7, had made several allegations against the Centre over the Adani row. His drew a sharp response from the government, with law minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level “wild allegations” and furnish proof of his claims.

Gandhi’s remarks were expunged earlier this week.