Lokayukta’s schedule was not influenced: Minister

Home minister G Parameshwara on Friday dismissed allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that chief minister Siddaramaiah's recent questioning by Lokayukta police was strategically timed to allow his attendance at a pre-planned election rally in Channapatna assembly constituency. Amid concerns that the rally was organised with advanced knowledge of the interrogation's schedule, Parameshwara said that the Lokayukta questioning was planned based on an estimated time, not by any influence from Siddaramaiah

Parameshwara said: “It’s incorrect to suggest that the chief minister influenced the Lokayukta’s scheduling. The rally was planned on the assumption that the interrogation would conclude by 2 or 3 pm.”

“The BJP also raised questions about the inquiry, but it’s not for them to determine the questions asked. The Lokayukta is a responsible organisation and knows how to handle its work,” he further said.

The BJP, led by leader of opposition R Ashoka, has termed the Lokayukta’s investigation “scripted” and accused them of “match-fixing” in favour of Siddaramaiah. Ashoka expressed scepticism, comparing the brief questioning time to extended Directorate of Enforcement (ED) investigations.

“We have seen ED investigations last 48 to 60 hours, while here, Siddaramaiah’s session ended in less than two hours. Did he dictate the time for questioning?” the BJP leader questioned.

The Lokayukta police are investigating alleged irregularities in a land allotment case involving Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) sites. Siddaramaiah, named as the primary accused (A1) in the case, was questioned on Wednesday by a team led by Lokayukta superintendent of police (SP) TJ Udesh. The inquiry focused on allegations concerning the allocation of 14 MUDA sites to his wife, Parvathi BM, who was questioned by Lokayukta police on October 25.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah’s legal adviser, AS Ponnanna said that the Lokayukta police might call Siddaramaiah again if further clarification is needed. “The investigation team has recorded his attendance and noted that if necessary, they will summon him again. Under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code, investigators can request further questioning if additional information arises,” the Congress MLA, said.

The case, originally brought forward by activist Snehamayi Krishna, has raised questions about the impartiality of the Lokayukta’s proceedings. Krishna expressed disappointment with the inquiry’s rapid conclusion, particularly given the volume of documentation involved in the case.

He alleged that the timing favoured the Siddaramaiah’s schedule, saying, “Though there are hundreds of documents requiring scrutiny, the hearing ended in under two hours, appearing to fit into the accused’s schedule. This approach raises concerns over the fairness of the investigation.”

Krishna said that the Lokayukta only summoned Siddaramaiah after the Karnataka high court took up his petition to transfer the case to the CBI. He contended that the sudden questioning appeared hurried, stating, “The Lokayukta issued a notice to the CM just as our plea reached the high court, raising questions about their approach.” Krishna has since filed additional complaints to the high court, urging for further oversight.

Amid the accusations, Parameshwara defended the integrity of the Lokayukta and its investigation process, reiterating that the agency operates independently. He emphasised that the Lokayukta has the discretion to summon Siddaramaiah and other involved parties as required, aiming to complete a thorough investigation.