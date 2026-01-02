The Lokpal has withdrawn a contentious tender to procure seven luxury BMW cars worth over ₹4 crore, nearly two months after its proposal led to widespread criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups, records available on the government’s e-procurement site have revealed. Lokpal withdraws tender for 7 BMW cars after furore

The anti-graft ombudsman had, on October 16, 2025, floated a tender inviting bids from reputed agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series 330Li cars. The vehicles were intended to be allocated individually to the chairperson and six members of the Lokpal, currently headed by justice A M Khanwilkar (retd).

The proposal drew sharp criticism from the opposition parties, who accused the “guardians of integrity” of “chasing luxury over legitimacy”

The off-road price of a BMW 330 LI LWB car on the company’s website shows a price ₹60.45 lakh, excluding taxes and registration fee.

However, nearly two months later, the government’s e-procurement site showed that the status of the tender was cancelled citing “administrative reasons/issues”.

While the Lokpal has not publicly elaborated on the reasons for cancelling the tender, officials familiar with the matter said the decision to cancel the procurement of the luxury vehicles was taken following a full-bench resolution of the Lokpal vide its decision dated November 27, 2025. The corrigendum, according to the site, was published on December 17.

According to the tender document, the selected vendor/firm was required to conduct a comprehensive practical and theoretical training programme for the drivers and other designated staff members of the Lokpal to ensure efficient, safe and optimal operation of the BMW vehicles.

It had also mentioned both classroom sessions and on-road practical sessions, covering “familiarisation with all controls, features and safety systems of the BMW 330Li M Sport”, “hands-on operational training, including start-up, parking, and emergency handling” and “understanding of fuel efficiency parameters and driving modes”, among others, for the drivers.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, had then dubbed the institution “Shauq Pal”, while former Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant had demanded that the Lokpal cancel the tender and opt for electric vehicles manufactured in India.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, which established the Lokpal, came into force on January 16, 2014 to inquire and investigate allegations of corruption against public functionaries who fall within the scope and ambit of the act. The body is headed by a chairperson and can have a maximum of eight members — four each judicial and non-judicial.