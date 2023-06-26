‘Duty hours over’: Air India pilots left plane midway, refused to fly

Pilots of the Delhi-bound Air India flight from London refused to fly further after making an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport due to bad weather. Around 350 passengers were left high and dry for about three hours, eventually leading them to make alternate arrangements to reach Delhi. Tata-owned Air India on Tuesday firmed up its order to buy 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets worth $70 billion.(PTI)

The AI-112 flight was scheduled to reach Delhi at 4 am on Sunday but diverted to Jaipur considering the bad weather condition above the airspace around Delhi.

Notably, the Delhi-bound flight had received clearance to resume its journey, however, the pilots refused to fly citing ‘our duty time is over’.

One of the passengers, named Adit, took to Twitter to share the amount of distress passengers were under as they were ‘not been assisted with any recourse to reaching their final destinations’. He complained about the lack of assistance by the airline or from the airport authorities.

After the tweet, Air India responded saying their team is ‘trying its best’ to minimise the inconvenience of the passengers. “Please stop with the false promises!” Adit responded to the tweet.

The staff at the Jaipur Airport have been absolutely inept and incorrigible to provide us with any assistance. The solution they have provided for all passengers to travel by coach to Delhi is absolutely damnable and ludicrous," he said.

