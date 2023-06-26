Home / India News / ‘Duty hours over’: Air India pilots left plane midway, refused to fly

‘Duty hours over’: Air India pilots left plane midway, refused to fly

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2023 11:44 AM IST

The Delhi-bound flight made an emergency landing in the Jaipur airport due to bad weather – two hours later, pilots refused to fly further.

Pilots of the Delhi-bound Air India flight from London refused to fly further after making an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport due to bad weather. Around 350 passengers were left high and dry for about three hours, eventually leading them to make alternate arrangements to reach Delhi.

Tata-owned Air India on Tuesday firmed up its order to buy 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets worth $70 billion.(PTI)
Tata-owned Air India on Tuesday firmed up its order to buy 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets worth $70 billion.(PTI)

The AI-112 flight was scheduled to reach Delhi at 4 am on Sunday but diverted to Jaipur considering the bad weather condition above the airspace around Delhi.

Notably, the Delhi-bound flight had received clearance to resume its journey, however, the pilots refused to fly citing ‘our duty time is over’.

One of the passengers, named Adit, took to Twitter to share the amount of distress passengers were under as they were ‘not been assisted with any recourse to reaching their final destinations’. He complained about the lack of assistance by the airline or from the airport authorities.

After the tweet, Air India responded saying their team is ‘trying its best’ to minimise the inconvenience of the passengers. “Please stop with the false promises!” Adit responded to the tweet.

The staff at the Jaipur Airport have been absolutely inept and incorrigible to provide us with any assistance. The solution they have provided for all passengers to travel by coach to Delhi is absolutely damnable and ludicrous," he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
air india jaipur airport
air india jaipur airport
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out