Lone’s outfit files plea in SC against President’s rule

india

Sep 13, 2019

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the imposition of President’s Rule in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir in December 2018, which was subsequently extended in July 2019, legal website Bar and Bench reported.

The petition asked the top court to declare the imposition of President’s Rule as unconstitutional and void, the website reported. It also said that the order and act that revoked special status and bifurcated Jammu & Kashmir were arbitrary and violated articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution, and the features of federalism enshrined in the Constitution, Bar and Bench added.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference is led by Sajjad Lone and won two seats in the 2014 assembly elections.

Sep 13, 2019