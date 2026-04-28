‘Lone wolf’, radicalised through internet: Maharashtra ATS probes man accused of stabbing guards

Investigation at the residence of the 31-year-old who was arrested for stabbing two security guards at Mira Road in Maharashtra's Mumbai has led to a note referring to “lone wolf” attacks, and the Islamic State, officials reportedly said on Tuesday. Ansari was a science graduate and had lived in the United States for several years. (HT Photo)

According to Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, during a raid at the accused, Jaib Ansari’s residence, officials found handwritten notes in which he expressed his desire to join ISIS. In these notes, the accused described the attack as his "first step" towards joining a terrorist organisation, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

It was also revealed that Ansari was a science graduate and had lived in the United States for several years who moved to India as he was unable to find a job in the US. Ansari used to live alone at Mira Road, providing online chemistry coaching.

It is believed that during his isolation, the accused became radicalised through the internet. Agencies are now examining the digital footprints of his mobile phone and laptop to determine if he was in direct contact with any handlers across the border, per ANI.

What had happened? Naya Nagar police on Monday arrested Jaib Ansari for allegedly stabbing two security guards at a construction site. According to police, he approached the guards on duty under the pretext of asking for directions. He then asked about their religion and told them to recite a religious verse. When they refused, Ansari attacked them with a knife, injuring both.

The victims were identified as Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen, who were working at the construction site of the Asmita Grand Mansion complex in Naya Nagar in Mira Road East.

The case was transferred to Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) as a religious angle behind the incident began circulating. “We are investigating to determine the specific motive behind the attack,” said an officer from the Naya Nagar police station, adding that the accused appears highly educated.

CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the incident, saying that the scope of investigation will not be limited to the accused, but it will also investigate individuals or networks behind it.

“This appears to be a case of self-radicalisation. Some books and incriminating material were recovered from the accused's residence. He lived in the United States and had recently returned. Preliminary investigations have revealed that he was radicalised and had a desire to attack members of the Hindu community in the name of jihad, which led him to carry out this incident.” Fadnavis said.

“The case is currently being investigated by the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency and the state government is providing full cooperation to these agencies. The scope of the investigation will not be limited to the accused, but it will also investigate the individuals or networks behind his radicalisation. The entire case will be thoroughly investigated to uncover any possible conspiracy,” he added.