'Long live the friendship...': Macron's message for 'dear friend' Modi at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit 2025 in South Africa's Johannesburg. “Delighted to meet President Macron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit," PM Modi posted on X.(X/ @narendramodi)

In a post on X, Macron responded to PM Modi's message after the meeting, while hailing the friendship between India and France. Modi had called the meeting with Macron “engaging”, while also calling India and France ties a “force for global good.”

“Delighted to meet President Macron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. We had an engaging exchange on different issues. India–France ties remain a force for global good!” PM Modi said in a post on X.

In response to Modi's post, Macron said, “Thank you, my friend, dear @NarendraModi. Nations are stronger when they move forward together. Long live the friendship between our countries!”

Apart from Macron, Modi also met his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other key leaders.

At the G20 summit, PM Modi highlighted the “shared commitment” of world leaders towards “global progress and prosperity.” During the second session of the summit on Saturday, Modi stressed on the need to enhance international cooperation for disaster preparedness and response.

The Prime Minister pointed to the establishment of a Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group during India's G20 presidency in 2023, while commending South Africa on prioritising the issue. “Natural disasters continue to pose a major challenge to humanity. This year as well, they have impacted a large portion of the global population,” Modi said during his address.

Modi further pitched a six-point agenda, including proposals on urgent action against “drug-terror nexus”, creation of a global healthcare response team, establishment of Africa-Skills Multiplier Initiative and a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository.

PM Modi also announced a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership and called for the creation of a G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative.