Looking forward to 'substantive discussions' with Bangladesh PM: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a statement ahead of his visit to Bangladesh on the country's independence day and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This will be the PM's first foreign visit since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. He said that he is visiting the country upon Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's request. He called Bangladesh India's "friendly neighbouring country" as both the countries share "deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties".

The PM said that he was looking forward to the National Day celebrations and called the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, "one of the tallest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions". He said that he looked forward to visiting Bangabandhu’s Samadhi in Tungipara.

He would also visit the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali Temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition.

PM Modi said that he was looking forward to interacting with the representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi.

"I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri SriHarichandra Thakur ji disseminated his pious message," he said.

He also said that he was looking forward to "substantive discussions" with the Bangladeshi PM and meeting with President Abdul Hamid and other dignitaries. The PM also said that he would express India’s support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against Covid-19.

"My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh’s remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership, but also to commit India’s abiding support for these achievements. I will also express India’s support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against Covid-19," he said.