 ‘Lord Krishna spoke through CJI’: Kejriwal on SC's Chandigarh poll verdict | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ‘Lord Krishna spoke through CJI’: Kejriwal on SC's Chandigarh poll verdict

‘Lord Krishna spoke through CJI’: Kejriwal on SC's Chandigarh poll verdict

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 03:12 PM IST

On Tuesday, the top court set aside the Chandigarh election result that had declared BJP's Manoj Sonkar as the winner after declaring eight ballots as ‘invalid’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, day after the Supreme Court overturned the January 30 Chandigarh mayoral election victory.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)

“There is so much sin that lord Krishna has decided to interfere himself. It was no coincidence that cameras captured their (BJP) sins in Chandigarh's mayoral election... The way the Supreme Court has given its verdict, it seems god was speaking through CJI,” the chief minister said.

“A few people don't go to vote because they think there is an issue with EVM but I want to appeal to them that please go for voting all other things will be taken care by god...Anil Masih was just a pawn and he has been given punishment but his masters should be punished,” the Aam Aadmi Party convenor said, referring to the top court ordering prosecution of Chandigarh mayoral polls returning officer Anil Masih.

On Tuesday, the top court set aside the Chandigarh election result that had declared BJP's Manoj Sonkar as the winner after declaring eight ballots as ‘invalid’. The bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud ordered that the ‘invalidated’ votes be declared as valid, thereby declaring AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the winner.

The Supreme Court also directed the Registrar Judicial to issue a notice to the returning officer for perjury proceedings for making false statement before the court.

During the hearing on Monday, Masih had told the CJI-led bench that all the ballot papers were defaced. The officer said he was just marking them and there were so many cameras and he was just looking at them.

"Mr.Masih, yesterday you told us that you put the lines because the ballot papers were defaced. Where is the ballot paper defaced?" the CJI asked the returning officer on Tuesday.

