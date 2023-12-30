"Lord Ram doesn't only belong to Hindus; revive diminishing brotherhood" says Farooq Abdullah

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday congratulated the people who have put efforts into making Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying that brotherhood in India is diminishing and there is a need to revive it. HT Image

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, "Ayodhya Ram Temple is about to be inaugurated. I would like to congratulate everyone who made the effort for the temple. It's ready now."

"I also want to say to the whole nation that Lord Rama doesn't only belong to Hindus; he belongs to everyone in the world. He is the Lord for all the people across the world. It's written in the books," he added.

Abdullah further said that Lord Rama has given a message of brotherhood, love, unity and helping each other.

"He (Lord Rama) has given a message of brotherhood, love, unity and helping each other. He has always said to uplift the fallen, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity. He has given a universal message. Today, as this temple is about to be inaugurated, I want to tell the people of the country to revive the brotherhood that is diminishing in our country. I want to tell everyone to maintain that brotherhood," Farooq said.

The consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram in his childlike form) at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed.Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

The trust has decided to enthrone the idol of Lord Ram at the sanctum sanctorum between noon and 12.45 pm on January 22. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a Vedic priest, is scheduled to perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on the day. (ANI)