Lord Ram’s ideals a guide to meet the target of developed India: Modi

Lord Ram’s ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, adding that his government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” motto drew inspiration from Ram rajya (rule).

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering at the Ram Katha Park in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on the occasion of Deepotsav, on the eve of Diwali. He also performed a symbolic coronation of deities Ram and Sita on the occasion. Later in the day, he performed “aarti” at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu.

A record 1.57 million earthen lamps arranged at Ram Ki Paidi and 37 other ghats on the river bank were lit by around 18,000 volunteers to celebrate Deepotsav, after which a team from the Guinness Book of World Records handed over a certificate to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The celebrations began with a tableaux procession from Saket College to Ram Katha Park, depicting Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile.

Starting his speech with the chants of “Jai Sri Ram”, the PM said: “The values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.”

He said Lord Ram’s ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India during the “Amrit kaal” (next 25 years) and give the “courage to achieve the most difficult goals”. “It is the duty of all of us to follow the ideals of Lord Ram.”

The Prime Minister also said that religious destinations across the country were in bad condition earlier due to constant neglect, but they have changed for better in the last eight years.

Without naming any political party or leader, he said: “There was a time when even talking about Ram and our culture and civilisation was avoided. As a result, our religious, cultural places and cities were left behind in development.”

“In the past eight years, the country has broken these shackles of inferiority complex,” he said. “We have put forward a holistic vision of development of India’s pilgrim places.”

“We have changed Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi) and Mahakal (Ujjain),” said Modi while referring to ongoing construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi and Mahakal corridor in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. “As we are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’ (75 years of India’s Independence), the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights.”

Extending Diwali wishes to the entire country and Indians living abroad, Modi ended his speech with the chant of “Siyavar Ramchandra ki jai”.

At the sixth edition of Deepotsav, organised every year by the Yogi Adityanath government on the eve of Diwali, Modi witnessed a 3-D holographic projection mapping show and a grand musical laser show, which depicted various events from the epic Ramayan.

Artistes enacting the roles of Lord Ram, his brother Lakshman and Goddess Sita descended from a “pushpak vimana”, a helicopter, at the Ram Katha Park.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath on his arrival. Immediately after reaching Ayodhya, Modi went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla.

Adityanath, who also addressed the gathering, said that Ram Rajya does not mean a religious state but “representing sentiments of 135 crore people” and realising the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

“It was due to PM Modi’s efforts that during the pandemic 135 crore (1.35 billion) Indians received free treatment, free vaccine and free test. Free ration was provided to 80 crore (800 million) people without any discrimination,” he added.

“With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the programme of Deepotsav was started six years ago and people here associated themselves with it.”

