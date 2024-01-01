‘Lord Ram will question PM Modi if…’: Manoj Jha takes jibe over Ram Mandir event

New Delhi: RJD MP Manoj Jha on Monday took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the January 22 Ayodhya event, saying Lord Ram would question the latter over unemployment and inflation if he descends on earth after the grand event. RJD MP Manoj Jha during the Winter session of Parliament.(PTI file photo)

The attack comes days after Congress leader Sam Pitroda said that the Ram Temple wasn't the biggest national issue.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"My faith is my personal thing, even God will be distressed by the ungraceful public display of it. If 'Maryada Purushottam' himself comes to earth after January 22 'Pran Pratishtha', he will ask questions to PM Modi. He will ask where is employment for my youths, and why is there so much inflation in the country?," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

On Monday, Lalu Yadav's son and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav said Lord Ram will only arrive home if the INDIA alliance wins the Lok Sabha elections.

"Lord Ram will come home only when the INDIA bloc wins in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Yadav's remark.

"These people of INDI alliance...they are continuously attacking Sanatana and insulting the Hindu religion...They don't dare to say anything about Christianity or Islam. They say whatever comes to their mind...Today, when crores of people of the country are preparing to go to Ram Temple, it is wrong to call that temple a symbol of slavery, whereas the temple is a symbol of freedom from the cultural slavery that existed in this country," said Sushil Kumar Modi.

INDIA members Sitaram Yechury and UBT Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut have said they will not attend the consecration ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya.

The Congress, however, has kept its card close to the chest. Last week, it said Sonia Gandhi and some other leaders had received the invitation for the ceremony and a decision on her attending the event would be taken later.

PM Modi has told the masses to come to Ayodhya at their convenience after the event.

"I have a request to all. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on January 22. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees that once the formal programme is done on 22nd January, they should come to Ayodhya at their convenience, and not make up their minds to come to Ayodhya on 22nd January," he had said.