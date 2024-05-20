 Lot of complaints from voters about facilities outside polling booths: Aaditya Thackeray | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lot of complaints from voters about facilities outside polling booths: Aaditya Thackeray

PTI |
May 20, 2024 01:31 PM IST

Lot of complaints from voters about facilities outside polling booths: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai, Amid voting underway in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday claimed there were lot of complaints from electors about facilities outside the polling booths.

Lot of complaints from voters about facilities outside polling booths: Aaditya Thackeray
Lot of complaints from voters about facilities outside polling booths: Aaditya Thackeray

Voters were trying to beat the heat and exercise their franchise in large numbers, the former state minister said, adding that electors should at least be made to queue up in shade and provided fans.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Shiv Sena leader Aadesh Bandekar claimed the electronic voting machines were not working at a polling booth in Powai are of Mumbai due to which people had to wait for two hours.

Due to the glitch, some senior citizens left without voting, Bandekar claimed in a post on Instagram. Polling was underway since 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, and will continue till 6 pm. "A lot of complaints from voters about the facilities outside the booths @ECISVEEP Atleast having the voter lines in shade/ fans could help. They don't want much, just basics to stay cool. Please look into it," Thackeray said in a post on X.

Some of the electors in Mumbai said they went to the polling booths early in the morning to beat the heat. Altogether 2.46 crore persons are eligible to cast vote to decide the fate of 264 candidates in the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Bharati Pawar and Kapil Patil are among the key nominees of the BJP, which has also fielded lawyer Ujjwal Nikam. Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad are also in the fray. Goyal, Patil and Gaikwad cast their votes early in the morning. Various other prominent persons, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, industrialist Anil Ambani, Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar, were also among the early voters in Mumbai.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live, Odisha election 2024 Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Lot of complaints from voters about facilities outside polling booths: Aaditya Thackeray

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On