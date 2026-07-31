Loud cracking sounds and a collapse: A blow-by-blow account of Maharashtra building horror that killed 9

At least nine people died after a four-storey building collapsed late on Thursday night in Bhiwandi, in Maharashtra's Thane district, leaving several people trapped under the debris, officials said. Rescue teams recovered nine bodies, while more people are feared buried beneath the debris.

Mud, Debris and earthmoving machinery at the site as rescue personnel conduct rescue operations in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, (PTI)

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The four-storey Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar had already been declared unsafe by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), fire officials said. Although the structure had been marked as dangerous, repair work was in progress when it collapsed, HT reported earlier.

Blow-by-blow account of Bhiwandi building collapse

Residents heard loud cracking sounds coming from the building between 8 pm and 9 pm on Thursday, initial findings suggest. The building had 48 rooms, with 12 rooms on each of its four floors.

Realising the danger, local residents helped move several families out of the building.

But between 11 pm and 11:30 pm, while some residents and workers were still inside and others were trying to leave, a section of the B Wing of the building gave way and collapsed.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials suspect that several people are still trapped under the debris. Those first reported missing include Shamji Pal (46), Santosh Pandey alias Munna (42), Miraj Sheikh (35), along with several workers whose identities have not yet been confirmed.

Teams from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Bhoiwada Police Station reached the spot after the incident and began rescue work. Rescue operations underway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials suspect that several people are still trapped under the debris. Those first reported missing include Shamji Pal (46), Santosh Pandey alias Munna (42), Miraj Sheikh (35), along with several workers whose identities have not yet been confirmed.

Teams from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Bhoiwada Police Station reached the spot after the incident and began rescue work. Rescue operations underway {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement, the Thane collectorate said search and rescue operations are being carried out with the help of trained sniffer dogs.

Two ambulances and a JCB excavator were also deployed as teams continue searching for people believed to be trapped under the collapsed structure.

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Rescue efforts, along with other required administrative procedures, are still underway. Officials have not yet confirmed the exact reason behind the collapse.

27 dead in rain-related incidents during Thane monsoon

With this incident, the death toll from rain-related incidents in Thane district during the current monsoon has risen to at least 27, while 20 others have been injured, officials told news agency PTI.

The collapse took place just weeks after another deadly incident in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad. On July 8, a garbage heap caved in onto a building at the Moshi garbage depot, leaving nine people dead.