Love, betrayal, gunshot in the neck: A tell-all of Jhansi's first woman auto driver’s murder

The mystery surrounding the murder of Anita Chaudhary, Jhansi’s first woman auto-rickshaw driver, ended on Saturday after police arrested the prime accused, unearthing a tale of love and betrayal. Anita Chaudhary began driving an auto-rickshaw after buying it in 2021. (FILE PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)

Anita Choudhary, 45, was found dead, her body soaked in blood near the Station Road in Jhansi under the Navabad police station limits, around 2.30 am on Monday. She had left home for work at around 9.30 pm on Sunday, January 4, informing the family of the routine job. When she did not return late into the night, the family grew anxious. They received a call at around 3.30 am informing them that Ankita had been found injured on Station Road.

Her husband, Dwarika Chaudhary, who runs a small handcart near the bus stand, alleged that she was killed after being robbed.

Anita's auto-rickshaw was found lying a short distance away, while the jewellery and mobile phone were missing.

The police confirmed that Anita was murdered, while the post-mortem reports revealed a gunshot injury in the neck, HT reported earlier.

Jhansi’s first woman auto-rickshaw driver Anita Chaudhary had made a name for herself after she became the city's first woman auto-rickshaw driver.

The main breadwinner of the family, Anita mustered the strength to became a driver in a city in the Bundelkhand, a region infamous for dacoits in past and where rigid social norms still prevail.

Police begins probe Based on the husband's complaint, an FIR was lodged against Mukesh Jha (37), along with his brother-in-law, Manoj Jha (35) and son Shivam Jha (18) on murder charges.

While Manoj and Shivam were arrested on Monday evening, Mukesh remained absconding. Police also announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information regarding the whereabouts of Mukesh Jha.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Jhansi, BBGTS Murthy, said Mukesh was in contact with the deceased for the last 6-7 years and the two had recently had a dispute between them.

Tale of love and betrayal Soon after the murder, the police started looking for Mukesh, whose car was found abandoned on the Betwa river bridge, with its fog lights on and the driver’s door ajar.

The police recovered a country-made pistol, believed to have been used in the shooting, and a SIM card from the vehicle.

The investigators said Jha, who ran a hotel business, had been in a live-in relationship with Anita for around four years before she recently walked out.

Officials said Jha, who was already married and had a son, entered into a relationship with Anita.

Anita, who was also married and had three children, lived separately from her husband, Dwarika Choudhary.

The two entered a relationship in 2020 and lived together till six months ago when they seperated.

The two even argued in a public place after Mukesh suspected Anita was speaking to another man.

Later, Anita lodged an FIR against Mukesh, which was investigated by the then Navabad circle officer.

Soon after, Jha allegedly consumed poison and was admitted to the Rani Laxmibai Memorial Medical College.

However, when Anita visited Mukesh at the hospital, the meeting escalated into a confrontation with Jha’s wife. Police said that the incident led Anita to end the relationship.

An officer, involved in the investigation, said Mukesh tried to set things right with Anita, while the latter focused on her work.

What happened on night of murder? On the night of January 4, Anita was driving her auto to drop a passenger, when a car began chasing the auto-rickshaw. Though Anita tried to sped up, the car overtook them and blocked the road.

Police said that Mukesh jumped out and fired at her from close range.

A few days later, on Friday night, the police based on a tip-off attempted to arrest Mukesh, who was trying to escape and opened fire at the police.

In the retaliatory firing, Mukesh was shot in the right leg and was subsequently arrested. He was later sent to a hospital for treatment.

During questioning, he allegedly confessed to have killed Anita because he felt betrayed in love. Superintendent of Police (City), Preeti Singh, said that the police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from Haidar Naqvi)