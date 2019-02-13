 Low-intensity quake hits Himachal’s Kangra district
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Low-intensity quake hits Himachal’s Kangra district

The epicentre of the earthquake was north of Dharamshala town at a depth of five kilometres, Director, Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh, said. “The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 7:35 am today,” he said.

india Updated: Feb 13, 2019 12:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shimla
Himachal,Kangra distrivt,earthquake
Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra district, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone.(Representative image )

A 3.5 low-intensity magnitude earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Wednesday, officials said.

No loss of life or property was reported, they said. The epicentre of the earthquake was north of Dharamshala town at a depth of five kilometres, Director, Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh, said. “The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 7:35 am today,” he said.

He said mild tremors were felt in areas across the district.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra district, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 12:38 IST

tags

more from india