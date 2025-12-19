Low visibility hits flight ops in Delhi, over 150 flights cancelled; Indigo issues advisory

As cold weather and foggy conditions prevailed in several parts of north India, flight operations were reportedly impacted on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning. Morning chill and fog engulf the Delhi airport as passengers arrive to board flights.(Hindustan Times/ Vipin Kumar)

On Friday, 79 departures, including 2 international and 73 arrivals, including 2 international, were cancelled from the Delhi airport on account of poor visibility, HT has learnt.

The airport said that flight operations were affected by dense fog, but improved as the visibility improved, news agency ANI reported. The passenger advisory noted that arrivals and departures are continuing, though some delays may occur.

"Our teams on the ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements. We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status. If your flight is impacted, you can conveniently rebook your journey or claim a refund through goindigo.in/plan-b.html," the advisory mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India issued an advisory stating that "in view of prevailing fog conditions across parts of Northern India, airport operations may experience delays or disruptions."

It further advised passengers to "stay in contact with their respective airlines for real-time updates, refer only to official channels for accurate information and allow extra time for travel and airport processes."

Air India's ‘FogCare’ initiative

On Thursday, Air India, cited weather department's prediction for dense fog in the next few days and said the flight schedules might be impacted.

“Our ‘FogCare’ initiative allows passengers booked on certain flights that are likely to be affected during the fog window to receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers, with the option to change their flights without any additional payment or seek a full refund on their bookings without penalty,” Air India said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines also released a similar advisory early on Friday, citing morning fog across northern India. “Customers travelling in the early hours may experience delays or revised timings,” the airlines said.

IndiGo said that they are actively monitoring weather conditions and coordinating with air traffic authorities to minimise inconvenience.

SpiceJet also said all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected due to low visibility in Delhi.

Delhi Airport on Thursday said that CAT III operations at the airport have begun amid the dense fog, resulting in delays and disruptions. CAT III procedures allow aircraft to land safely in extremely low visibility.