Bangladesh govt condemns killing of Hindu man, says ‘no place for such violence’

Bangladesh's interim government under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has condemned the alleged lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh amid the ongoing unrest after youth leader Osman Hadi's death. People shout slogans following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a student leader who had been receiving treatment in Singapore after being shot in the head, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(REUTERS)

“We express deep condemnation over the incident in Mymensingh in which a Hindu man was beaten to death. There is no place for such violence in the new Bangladesh. No one involved in this brutal crime will be spared,” the administration said in a statement.

Yunus's press secretary Shafiqul Alam posted the statement in Bangla on Facebook as the administration “strongly and unequivocally” condemned the violence, intimidation, arson, and destruction of life and property.

Calling youth leader Hadi a martyr, the government urged the people to reject violence, provocation, and hatred, as it also expressed solidarity with the journalists of the prominent dailies of the country--The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, and New Age-- who had a narrow escape as the angry mob vandalised and torched the offices. “We stand by you. We are deeply sorry for the terror and violence you have been subjected to. Even in the face of terror, the nation has witnessed your courage and resilience. An attack on journalists is an attack on the truth. We assure you of full justice,” the government said.

Yunus assures swift action

Yunus in a televised address to the nation late Thursday night announced Hadi's death and promised swift action to nab his killers.

"Today, I came before you with very heartbreaking news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, is no more among us," Yunus was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He vowed to bring those involved in this brutal murder to justice quickly, saying, “No leniency will be shown" to the killers.

“I sincerely call upon all citizens – keep your patience and restraint,” he said.

"Let law enforcement agencies and other relevant organisations have the opportunity to carry out investigations with professionalism," he said, adding that the state is fully committed to establishing the rule of law.

Bangladesh unrest after Osman Hadi's death

Violent protests broke out in Bangladesh on Thursday night after Hadi died at a Singapore hospital where he was undergoing treatment following the fatal shootout in Dhaka last week.

The demonstrations were marked by emotionally charged slogans invoking Hadi’s name, ⁠with protesters vowing to continue their movement and demanding swift justice. Several areas remained tense, with additional police and paramilitary forces deployed to prevent further violence.

Offices of Bangladesh's prominent newspapers such as Prothom Alo and Daily Star were set ablaze by angry mob while the staff was still inside.

The fire at the Daily Star building was brought under control at 1:40 am (1940 GMT on Thursday), AFP reported, citing firefighting officials.

The two papers are the largest in the South Asian country, but protesters accused them of being aligned with neighbouring India, where Hasina remains in self-imposed exile.