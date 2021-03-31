Domestic LPG to be cheaper by 10 per cylinder from April 1

Domestic LPG will become cheaper by ₹10 per cylinder from April 1, bringing much-needed relief to households reeling under the impact of consecutive price hikes in February. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Wednesday confirmed the reduction of ₹10 in the price per cylinder, news agency ANI reported.

At present, an LPG cylinder in Delhi costs 819 after three hikes since the beginning of this year. In January, the price was ₹694, which was hiked to ₹719 in February. On February 15, the price was again hiked to ₹769 to be again increased to ₹794 on February 25. In March, the price was again hiked to ₹819.

In Kolkata, a cylinder costs ₹ ₹845 while in Mumbai and Chennai, the prices are ₹819 and ₹835, respectively.

While petrol and diesel prices have already been cut thrice in one week, cooking gas (LPG) price too will see a reduction in the near future, the official, who did not want to be identified, said.

A drop in all the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG was being expected as international oil prices have softened, news agency PTI reported quoting a top official. "International oil prices, which are the benchmark for deciding retail rates, have softened over the past few days. Though there had been some firming up of prices on Tuesday, overall the trend has been of a decline, which should reflect in domestic retail rates as well," he said.

The issue of petrol, diesel, LPG gas hike has become a political one amid the ongoing assembly election season as opposition parties accused the Centre of doing nothing to rein in the price hike. The Centre, however, said the price depends on the international markets and also the taxes imposed by state governments.













