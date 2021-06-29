LSR final year student wins Diana Award for work in UN SDG

Devanshi Ranjan, a 21-year-old student of the Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College has received the coveted Diana Award for her contribution to the UN sustainable development goals.

The award was established by Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales and is considered the 'highest accolade' a young person can achieve for social action. The award is given out by the charity of the same name and is supported by her both sons-the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

Also read: 15-year-old boy from Delhi receives Diana Award

Ranjan, who is a final year student at the Delhi University college, has been working with NGO Ladli Foundation Trust to help underprivileged children with their studies, especially girls amid the coronavirus pandemic. She is also the founder of Project MicDrop that claims to be an intergenerational and intersectional forum for discussion around gender and sexuality.

"I found out that I will be honoured with the Diana award on May 5. I was extremely elated but couldn't share the news with anyone except for my immediate family till the commencement of the virtual ceremony on June 28," PTI quoted Ranjan as saying.

"My work is centered around the Covid-19 pandemic relief work. A number of surveys and reports showed an increase in the number of drop-outs in schools, especially the female students, as availing education online was not affordable for all. I worked with NGO Ladli Trust and under its programme 'Pathanshala' conducted workshops and educated students from slums and villages," she told the news agency.

The young woman taught more than 1,000 children in the slums across Delhi during this period and also distributed books, stationary and other resource material in the semi-urban and rural areas of Delhi-NCR.

"We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and all over the globe who are changemakers for their generation. We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens," Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award said during the virtual award ceremony, PTI reported.

The award, which is given to people in the age group of 9-25 years, was conferred on 400 people worldwide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON