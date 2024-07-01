Lt Gen Subramani takes over as army vice chief

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani on Monday took over as the army’s vice chief, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi who took charge as the army chief on Sunday. Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani has assumed the office of Vice Chief of Army Staff on Monday (X/@SpokespersonMoD)

Subramani was the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command in Lucknow before he assumed the new appointment.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, he was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985.

“In an illustrious career spanning over 37 years, he has served across a wide spectrum of conflict and terrain profiles and has tenanted a host of command, staff and instructional appointments. The General Officer has insightful knowledge and a deep understanding of operational dynamics on both the western and northern borders,” the army said in a statement.

He is also an alumnus of Joint Services Command Staff College, Bracknell, UK, and National Defence College, New Delhi. He holds a Master of Arts Degree from King’s College London and an M Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta replaced Subramani as the Central Army commander. After taking over, he exhorted all ranks to continue working with soldierly pride and honour. He was earlier the chief of staff of the Udhampur-based Northern Command.

In other top appointments, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has taken over as the Southern Army commander in Pune, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh is the new South Western Army commander in Jaipur and Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma is the new chief of the Army Training Command in Shimla. Seth was earlier heading South Western Command, Singh was heading the Army Training Command and Sharma was chief of staff of the Chandimandir-based Western Command.