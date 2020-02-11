e-paper
Lt Governor Anil Baijal dissolves Delhi Legislative Assembly

“A new order will be issued for the formation of the Seventh Legislative Assembly after the final results come,” the official said.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 13:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Delhi Assembly
Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Delhi Assembly(PTI)
         

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Delhi Assembly, an official said. "Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 11," the official said, as counting of votes in the Assembly election is underway.

“A new order will be issued for the formation of the Seventh Legislative Assembly after the final results come,” the official said.

