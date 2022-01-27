LTTE using fake ID documents in revival bid: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating a case where forged Indian identity documents are being procured by “active cadres” of Sri Lankan Tamil separatist group, Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), to use a bank account here to revive its activities, according to senior officials familiar with the matter. This is the second probe launched by NIA into LTTE’s activiies in the country in the past 10 months.

The arrest of a Sri Lankan woman , Letchumanan Mary Franciska, by Tamil Nadu police on October 1 last year revealed the involvement of LTTE, following which the Centre has now handed over the probe to the central anti-terror probe agency to investigate whether there is a larger conspiracy, said one of the officials cited above.

Along with Franciska, four other suspected LTTE workers, Kenniston Fernando, K Baskaran, Johnson Samuel and L Sellamuthu are under the scanner in the case, registered by NIA on January 18.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed multiple Indian identity documents such as Indian passports being obtained by submitting forged documents and these documents were being used to withdraw money from Indian Overseas Bank, Mumbai Fort branch to further the activities of LTTE,” said a NIA senior official, who asked not to be named.

The development comes at a time when NIA is already investigating an arms and drugs smuggling racket having direct links with LTTE members. In October last year, NIA had arrested a former intelligence officer of LTTE , Satkunam alias Sabesan in its probe into the seizure of five AK47 rifles, thousands of rounds of 9 mm ammunition and 300 kg of heroin from fishing vessel Ravihansi, which was intercepted by the Coast Guard off the coast of Minicoy in Lakshwadeep on March 18. “Sebastian played a crucial role in routing the proceeds of drugs trafficking to former LTTE cadres in Sri Lanka for the revival of LTTE,” the agency said in a statement in October 2021.

In the latest case, Franciska obtained an Indian passport, valid till December 2030, from Regional Passport Office (RPO) Chennai, using fake documents.

She was arrested on October 1 at Chennai domestic airport while travelling to Bengaluru, with her final destination mentioned as Mumbai. The officer cited above said Franciska came to India in December 2019 using her Sri Lankan passport on an electronic tourist visa, which was valid till December 2020 only.

Initially, she claimed that she could not go back due to the pandemic and obtained Indian passport using details of a gas connection in her name and rent lease agreement . She had also obtained an Indian Voter-ID card during her stay here.

A thorough investigation revealed that active cadres of LTTE are involved in the racket, according to another official cited above.